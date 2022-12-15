BCS Wealth Management Acquires 280 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,548,000 after acquiring an additional 488,965 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,102,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,539,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,885,000 after buying an additional 67,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS VLUE opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.72. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.