BCS Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $212.11 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $260.83. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average of $194.61.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

