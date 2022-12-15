BCS Wealth Management Grows Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 209,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.80 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.