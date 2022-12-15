BCS Wealth Management Purchases 3,140 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,722,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after buying an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 441,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,000 after buying an additional 438,693 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after buying an additional 375,981 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.31. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

