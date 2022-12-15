BCS Wealth Management Purchases 412 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after buying an additional 170,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

NYSE TFC opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

