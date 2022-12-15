Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $9.98

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.60. Beauty Health shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 2,541 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SKIN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Beauty Health Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Beauty Health had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 27.3% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $643,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,913,000 after buying an additional 192,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

