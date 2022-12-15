bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

bebe stores Stock Performance

BEBE opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. bebe stores has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Get bebe stores alerts:

bebe stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 10.19%.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.