Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $13.17 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

