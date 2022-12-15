Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 29.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,156,275 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $418.39 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $667.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 422.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.