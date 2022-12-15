Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $528,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,104,000 after buying an additional 147,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,688,000 after buying an additional 95,431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

