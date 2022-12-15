Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $5,302,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $395.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average is $134.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

