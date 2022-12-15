Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

