Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 69.1% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 28,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 68,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

F stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor



Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.



