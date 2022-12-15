Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $139.55

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.55 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 135.93 ($1.67). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 137.20 ($1.68), with a volume of 529,699 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £219.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1,415.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

