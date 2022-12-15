Bell Bank Acquires 682 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,066 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.72. 65,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,975,899. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.24) to GBX 1,535 ($18.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

