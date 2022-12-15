Bell Bank Boosts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt makes up 1.0% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,185,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,663,000 after buying an additional 3,678,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,791,000 after purchasing an additional 265,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

LEG stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,036. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

