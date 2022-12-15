Bell Bank Buys 31 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bell Bank boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL traded down $11.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $323.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,490. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $544.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.08.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

