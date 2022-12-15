Bell Bank Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bell Bank cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.47.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $26.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,990,966. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.64. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $620.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

