Bell Bank Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,302. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79.

