Bell Bank Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $42.57. 317,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,801,875. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89.

