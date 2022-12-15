Bell Bank Lowers Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bell Bank reduced its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LOPE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

LOPE stock traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $106.90. 5,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,438. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $114.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

