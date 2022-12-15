Bell Bank Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bell Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.15. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

