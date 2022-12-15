Bell Bank Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bell Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after buying an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.97. The company had a trading volume of 91,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,574. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.30.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

