Bell Bank Sells 1,952 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.4% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 362,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $1,745,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,759,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $139,609,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $5,813,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Trading Down 1.8 %

CMCSA traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.72. 506,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,623,506. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

