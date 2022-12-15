Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 184.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNLC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

