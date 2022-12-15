Bennett Selby Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bennett Selby Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Down 2.8 %

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.12.

ADBE stock traded down $9.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.87. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $631.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

