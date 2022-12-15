Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for approximately 5.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP owned 0.10% of Floor & Decor worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 729.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,378 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $35,695,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 148.1% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 731,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 436,859 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 53.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,077,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,861,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 23.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,013,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 190,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Down 3.4 %

FND stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.81. 6,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $132.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.