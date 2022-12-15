Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) CEO Matthew B. Crisp Purchases 20,000 Shares

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,132,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,755.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benson Hill Price Performance

Shares of BHIL stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Benson Hill, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $503.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Benson Hill Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the second quarter worth $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 62.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

