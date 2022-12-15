Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) CEO Matthew B. Crisp Purchases 20,000 Shares

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,132,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,755.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of BHIL stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Benson Hill, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $503.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
