Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.77) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:DAL traded down GBX 1.08 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 274.67 ($3.37). The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,634. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 275.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 295.74. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 239 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 385.18 ($4.73). The company has a market cap of £612.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1,017.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

