Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.77) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Dalata Hotel Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LON:DAL traded down GBX 1.08 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 274.67 ($3.37). The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,634. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 275.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 295.74. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 239 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 385.18 ($4.73). The company has a market cap of £612.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1,017.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46.
About Dalata Hotel Group
