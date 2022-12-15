Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

BERY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.17.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $322,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

