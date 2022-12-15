Beta Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $44.28 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $44.28 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.99 or 0.05176611 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00504953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,195.80 or 0.29918698 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

