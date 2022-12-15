BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Mizuho

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $19.10 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $535.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

