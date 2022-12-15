Birch Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 2.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.91.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $118.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $200.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

