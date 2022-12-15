Birch Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 1.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,542,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 146.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after purchasing an additional 430,634 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $125.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average of $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

