Birch Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,227 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $41,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.