Birch Capital Management LLC Purchases 304 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after buying an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,466,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,579,000 after purchasing an additional 116,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $190.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.24. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

