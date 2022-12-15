Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 2.5% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $7,605,270.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,724,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $7,605,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,724,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,278,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,416,498. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ABC opened at $165.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average of $148.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $122.47 and a 1-year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.