Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up 2.5% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,118,000 after buying an additional 585,778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,278,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,416,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $165.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.47 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

