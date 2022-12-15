Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$14.75 price target on the stock.

BIREF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

BIREF opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

