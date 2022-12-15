BitCash Trading Down 57.3% This Week (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One BitCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a total market cap of $14,253.08 and $158.55 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCash has traded down 57.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitCash

BitCash was first traded on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

