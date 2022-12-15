BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $117.42 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $117.42 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $17,376.99 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013289 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00043009 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00019947 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00235966 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 17,743.23825843 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $23,904,877.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

