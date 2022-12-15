Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $14.86 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $260.21 million and approximately $404,337.42 worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $14.86 or 0.00085156 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00267602 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00058693 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

