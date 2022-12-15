BitShares (BTS) Price Down 5.9% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $27.68 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009221 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025013 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005395 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002365 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000793 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007516 BTC.
About BitShares
BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,772,903 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
