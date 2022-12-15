BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $711.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.30. The company has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $933.06.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

