BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BNY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

