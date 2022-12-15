BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. BlackRock TCP Capital makes up 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a current ratio of 37.97. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $736.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

