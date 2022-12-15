Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Lowered to $53.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.16.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.62. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,518.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,915. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 38,261 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

