Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 1,800 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $12,222.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,525,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,515,476.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $29,442.00.

On Sunday, December 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $24,864.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $19,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $51,170.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $35,344.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 14,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $110,200.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $25,971.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $28,158.00.

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,806. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.34%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

