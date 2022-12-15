boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.23

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

BHOOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.37) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 40 ($0.49) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.53) to GBX 38 ($0.47) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on boohoo group in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

