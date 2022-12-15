Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at CIBC

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Boralex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Boralex Price Performance

BRLXF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. Boralex has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $39.72.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

